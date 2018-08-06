In just over 24 hours, four men have been shot and killed in North Charleston.
Late Sunday, North Charleston police were called to a residence on Mosstree Road for reports of gunshots. There, officers came across a pickup truck that had come under "extensive" gunfire, spokesman Spencer Pryor said. Inside were two men who had also been shot.
The man in the driver's seat was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was transported to Medical University Hospital where he later died, police said. Neither man has been identified, and no arrests had been announced by authorities as of Monday morning.
The men were killed during what police described as a drug transaction, as drugs and a handgun were also recovered from inside the vehicle. Following the shooting, witnesses told police they observed two men fleeing the area where the pickup truck was shot up, Pryor said.
Previously, two other men — in unrelated incidents — were also slain over the weekend in North Charleston.
Aldean Wright, 27, was killed just after 5 p.m. Saturday by gunfire. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Burton Lane. Upon arrival, they discovered shell casings, but no sign of any people. A short time later, dispatch radioed in that a gunshot victim, later identified as Wright, had been dropped off Roper Hospital, police said. He died of his injuries.
Then in the early hours Sunday, around 1 a.m., North Charleston police said two or three men forced their way into a home on Salamander Road. A fight broke out, and Harold Hutzler, 54, of North Charleston was fatally shot.
With the most recent killings, North Charleston has recorded 14 homicides so far this year, while the tri-county area has had 37, according to The Post and Courier homicide database.
This is a developing story.