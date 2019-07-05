The Charleston-area recorded four major crashes involving a bicyclist or pedestrian — three of them fatal — over a two-day span this week, authorities said.
After the rash of crashes, law enforcement agencies are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicles and drivers believed to be involved in two of the crashes, suspected hit-and-runs.
An advocate for bicycle and pedestrian safety, meanwhile, says not enough is being done to curb these preventable incidents that are claiming lives at an unacceptable rate.
"We keep getting told by (the S.C. Department of Transportation) and by local planners and agencies that they're working on it," said Katie Zimmerman, executive director of the nonprofit group Charleston Moves. "Unfortunately, it's just not good enough. We have to step it up."
According to a Post and Courier story published in May, more than 900 pedestrians and bicyclists died in South Carolina between 2013 and 2018.
July 4 was particularly deadly, with three incidents in the region within an hour of each other.
First, 43-year-old Marc Edgin, a pedestrian, was killed around 10:35 p.m. while crossing Dorchester Road in an unincorporated area near Summerville, according to the Dorchester County Coroner's Office.
The second incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on James Island, according to the Charleston Police Department.
A pedestrian, who authorities haven't identified, suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck on Folly Road near its intersection with Battery Island Drive, police said. A silver sedan was reported to have fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian.
Investigators believe the sedan has damage to its front bumper, hood or windshield, police said. It was last seen heading north on Folly Road and anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
The final incident on July 4 happened around 11:35 p.m. in Mount Pleasant where a bicyclist was fatally struck on Chuck Dawley Boulevard near Bowman Road, town police said.
The bicyclist has not yet been identified by the Charleston County Coroner's Office.
A blue Ford Mustang, possibly in a 2010 body style, was seen leaving the scene, Mount Pleasant police said. The car likely has damage to its front end.
Mount Pleasant police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call 843-884-4176 or email pcarter@tompsc.com, or to contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 843-554-1111 or www.5541111.com.
Authorities in North Charleston, meanwhile, are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Tuesday when a bicyclist was struck by four vehicles while riding illegally on eastbound Interstate 526, police in that city said.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the bicyclist as 27-year-old Kevin OJ Fladger Jr.
As incidents, both fatal and nonfatal, continue to mount, Zimmerman said she and other advocates for pedestrian and bicyclist safety will continue to push for better, safer roads and infrastructure.
The tri-county has had a pedestrian and bike plan in place since 2017, known as Walk Bike BCD, she said.
"Now it's a matter of (getting) these agencies to invest the money," Zimmerman said.