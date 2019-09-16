CCSO car (copy)

Two people were found dead last week inside a McClellanville home.

Charleston County deputies found Gary and Cindy Seyle dead inside the residence at 9168 Old Georgetown Road on Tuesday, according to an incident report.

Gary Seyle had a firearm in his right hand, the report said.

Upon authorities' arrival, they met two people outside. One told deputies he had gone in the home and found the couple dead. 

Authorities located the bodies in the rear right bedroom of the home. The Awendaw Fire Department arrived and confirmed they were deceased, the report said.

