The walls of Fort Sumter, the historic site and tourist attraction in Charleston Harbor, have become "wavy" as pounding seas and poorly placed reinforcing rocks have scraped divots into the brick exterior.

The outer brick walls are being damaged by loose riprap — huge stones placed along the wall to slow wave energy — and also by large swells from roiling storms and large containerships.

In places where there is no riprap, the brick masonry has begun to fail, according to an October 2019 environmental assessment by the National Park Service.

Parks workers don't know exactly how bad the degradation on the outer wall is because they haven't been able to remove the riprap from the bottom 3 to 4 feet of the foundation, Park Superintendent Tracy Stackley said.

"It's not falling down at the moment, but a good storm could potentially take out a portion, depending on how bad the storm is," he said.

In the meantime, park staff are doing maintenance work and repairing masonry on the parts of the wall they can reach, Stackley added.

Fort Sumter holds a unique chapter in American history. The first shots of the Civil War were fired on the fort in 1861 when it was a federal military outpost. Over the next 20 months, the crumbled fortress became the most bombarded site in that conflict as Union forces unloaded on the Confederate soldiers that had taken over the small island.

Today it's a destination for history buffs and tourists, drawing more than 850,000 visitors annually as recently as 2018, including to nearby Fort Moultrie.

The Park Service has sought to build a breakwater around the fort for years, as a sort of outer wall that would slow waves before they reach the actual fort. The current concept would incorporate some of the rocks piled against the existing outer wall, placing them on a newly constructed breakwater, filling in gaps with sand and planting the structure.

That would potentially create a "living shoreline" — a barrier that can incorporate grasses, shellfish or other natural features — to help hold the breakwater together.

The space between that and the fort would then be filled and become marshy, Stackley said.

Exact plans have not been completed, however, leaving it unclear how much the project will cost and when it could be completed. The planning phase will unfold over the next year.

When costs are clearer, it would be up to Congress to set aside money, or NPS officials to find it in their existing budget.

In 2016, The Post and Courier reported that the rehabilitation work could cost $3 million, but Stackley said that estimate is probably a bit low now, in part because the work will include additional repair work to the side of the site where a septic system was washed up by Hurricane Matthew.

"We’re never guaranteed the money until it actually shows up," he said, but added the work is "on our list for high priority."