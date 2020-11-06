You are the owner of this article.
Fort Jackson soldier dies after training injury at rifle range

Fort Jackson south carolina

Fort Jackson

 Provided

COLUMBIA - A Fort Jackson soldier has died after he was injured Thursday on the rifle range.

The soldier, an 18-year-old from California whose name hasn't been publicly released, was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment.

Fort Jackson reported the soldier had been training at the fort's rifle range when he was injured. First responders took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The manner and cause of his death were not disclosed.

Officials said none of the victim's colleagues were hurt.

Military law enforcement is investigating the incident but Fort Jackson spokeswoman Leslie Ann Sully said no more details would be released until the soldier's family has been notified.

"Our hearts are heavy for our teammate, the unit soldiers and all the family members," Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., the base commander, said in a prepared statement.

"We are providing comfort and assistance to those involved," he said.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

