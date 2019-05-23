Fort Jackson entrance (copy)

Fort Jackson is a 52,000-acre military installation on Columbia's east side that bears half of the Army's basic training load. Provided

Army officials identified the Fort Jackson civilian employee who died Wednesday during a prescribed burn operation as a wildlife biologist who's worked at the base for over a decade.

Angela N. Hawkins, 45, of Columbia, who many knew as Nicole, died shortly after noon in a post-training area where the burn was taking place. The circumstances surrounding what exactly led to Hawkins' death, including a cause and manner, have not been made public. She began work with Fort Jackson in August 2007, said LA Sully, a spokeswoman for the base.

"She will be missed, and our thoughts and prayers go out to her family," said Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., of the U.S. Army Training Center, in a statement.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, Sully said.

