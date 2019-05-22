Army officials have confirmed that a person died Wednesday on Fort Jackson.
The person has been identified as a civilian employee and died shortly after noon in a post-training area where a prescribed burn operation was taking place, according to a statement released by the base.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members and teammates of the deceased," Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., the base's commander, said in a statement. "We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved."
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The victim's name was not released on Wednesday.