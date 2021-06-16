Fort Dorchester High School Students spend part of pandemic finishing Summerville mural

SUMMERVILLE — A large new mural is gracing the walls of Wood's Ace Hardware. And a team of high school students is behind it.

A handful of Fort Dorchester High School students recently spent a small part of their pandemic time completing a mural themed on the azaleas Summerville is known for.

"It is a special feeling for our students and teachers to be sought out to share their art in such a public way," said Raymond Aldredge, Fort Dorchester's principal.

The idea for the mural started after owners of the business renovated the plant nursery. Sisters-in-law and co-owners Emily and Karmen Wood said they thought about doing a mural to make more out of the space.

The two have hosted yoga, pure barre sessions and weekend game events in the nursery. Prior to the mural it was just a giant blank wall on the side of a building.

The goal was to make the business feel less like a store and more like a part of the town.

“We really wanted to encourage a Summerville theme," Karmen Wood said.

They connected with Kevin Morrissey, an art teacher at Fort Dorchester High School and local artist. Morrissey's work includes murals at Coastal Coffee Roasters and the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce office in Summerville.

For Wood's Ace Hardware, he gave the owners the option of either having him complete it alone or with students.

“Because they’re really hungry for something to do outside of school," he said.

The owners decided to go with the students as a way to give back to the community. The two made a donation to the school and worked with Morrissey on what the mural would look like.

Morrissey said he saw the mural as an opportunity to do project-based learning and real-world work experience. Most of his students have spent their time learning different art theories and techniques without many chances to see what it's like using those skills outside of school.

“It takes the theory and then combines the application and then gives personal meaning," Morrissey said.

A group of Fort Dorchester sophomores, juniors and seniors spent the beginning portion of their spring break finishing the mural. During the painting, students filled out time sheets of their working hours to experience what being a paid artist is like.

The students got to see the mural completed from start to finish while adding in their own inputs. By the end of the first weekend of spring break, the students had a completed mural.

The finished product includes a ring of azaleas and yellow jessamine — South Carolina's state flower.

Karmen Wood said she expects people to take photos in front of it when they host weekend events. The mural was designed in a way where people can take photos in front of it without blocking the art.

“Many are shocked that it was done by high school students," Wood said.

Morrissey's students' mural projects haven't just involved the Wood's Ace Hardware project. Kevin Valdez, a rising senior at Fort Dorchester High School, wasn't able to join in with classmates on the azalea mural. But he has worked on a recent solo mural on the high school campus. It's a graffiti-style, spray-paint mural with the words "The Fort" written in huge graphic font.

He originally sparked the idea his freshman and sophomore years but never thought it was a possibility. He and his friends are shocked the administration let him do it.

“I believe it's an outlet where people get to have fun with a vision of their own art," he said.

Other businesses curious about potentially partnering with the students on a project can email Morrissey at kmorrissey@dorchester2.k12.sc.us. He would like to make projects like Valdez' and the Wood's Ace Hardware murals a regular opportunity for his students.