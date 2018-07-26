A Walterboro police officer who was arrested in 2015 after guns and cash went missing from an evidence room has pleaded guilty to a pair of criminal counts against her.
Stephanie Grant Bridge, a 49-year-old Ruffin resident, entered her guilty pleas Thursday on one count each of misconduct in office and grand larceny, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, which prosecuted the case.
Bridge was given three years probation and ordered to complete 200 hours of community service, the Solicitor's Office stated. She had also paid $22,075 in restitution.
"As a member of law enforcement and a public servant, the defendant used her position for her own personal gain," said Solicitor Duffie Stone. "She violated the community’s trust and damaged the integrity of the entire criminal justice system."
State Law Enforcement Division agents arrested Bridge in 2015 after an audit revealed three handguns missing along with $10,974.
She was employed as an evidence custodian with the Walterboro department at the time and used her position to access and remove items from the evidence room, according to an affidavit.
The thefts occurred between January 2010 and November 2014, according to an affidavit.