Former Summerville principal charged with wife's murder died after cardiac arrest

The former Summerville principal accused last year in his wife's death died April 30 after a cardiac arrest, officials said on Wednesday.

James Stanton Yarborough, 65, was found dead about 9:50 a.m. in his residence on Folly Beach. A family friend and emergency responders tried to resuscitate him without success. His cause of death is pending, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.

He was found unresponsive by the family friend, who was acting as his caretaker. The friend said she had spoken to Yarborough about 8:30 that morning and he sounded "very well." She told responders there was nothing unusual about the call. She had been checking in on him frequently for a long time, she told police.

When she arrived at his house a little after 9:45 a.m., the front door was open, as was often the case "because he liked the breeze to go through the house," according to the incident report, which was released on Wednesday.

Inside, she found Yarborough on the floor halfway in the room and half in the hallway. She immediately called 911 and tried to perform CPR, according to the report.

Yarborough's son was present, the report said. He also said his father often kept the door open. The friend would come over a few times a week to check on him, his son said.

No signs of foul play were found, police said.

Yarborough had been charged with one count each of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and obstruction of justice after his wife, Karen Simmons Yarborough, 63, was found dead in a wooded area in Dorchester County in September 2019.

Court records show Yarborough was released Nov. 19 on $175,000 bail related to a charge of murder in his wife's death. Bail on two other counts totaled $75,000, court records show.

He had called police to the Waring Street home he shared with his wife in Summerville and told officers he hadn’t seen her since she left for a walk the night before.

Officers searched her normal walking route but found no sign of the woman, according to a 2019 incident report.

As Yarborough was describing his wife to officers, they noticed a red stain on his shirt, which he said was his own blood, an officer reported. They also noticed a single bullet on the floor of the master bedroom. No casing was found.

Yarborough said he did not have a gun and had no idea why the bullet would have been there, according to the report.

There was damage to the vehicles parked outside the home, according to the report, as well as broken flower pots and a wheelbarrow “in which it appeared as if someone had attempted to clean up the scene of the incident.”

James Yarborough served as principal at Summerville High for six years before leaving to work as a facilities manager for Dorchester District 2 in 1998. District officials said he retired several years ago.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article included an unconfirmed cause of death for Yarborough.