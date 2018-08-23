A retired Summerville police lieutenant and Cane Bay High School instructor was arrested Wednesday for allegedly embezzling money from the police department, authorities said.
James Michael Bateman Sr., 52, is accused of taking $1,500 between 2012 and 2013, according to the State Law Enforcement Division. He faces a charge of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, $2,000 or less, a misdemeanor.
An arrest affidavit stated that Bateman deposited two checks from the police department's Cadet Post bank account into his personal account. Police officials had asked SLED to investigate.
Bateman retired in February 2016.
A page on Cane Bay High School's website described Bateman as an instructor for the school's law enforcement academy. The page was taken down Thursday.
Katie Orvin Tanner, spokeswoman for Berkeley County Schools, said the charge against Bateman is not related to his employment with the district. She did not immediately comment on his current employment status.