A former Summerville High School principal accused of killing his wife in September has been released on bail, court records show.

James Stanton Yarborough on Nov. 19 received $175,000 bail on one count of murder, $25,000 on one count of obstructing justice and $50,000 on one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to court records.

Yarborough was also ordered to submit to electronic monitoring as a condition of his release, court records show.

The 64-year-old was arrested Sept. 17 after he called 911 and reported his wife, 63-year-old Karen, missing.

Yarborough claimed that his wife left for a walk the night before and that he went to sleep, Summerville police said. When he woke up the next morning she wasn't around.

At 9 a.m. that day, Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies made a grisly discovery.

A woman had been found dead off Harrison Road in a rural part of the county between Ridgeville and Harleyville.

After further investigation, deputies discovered it was Karen Yarborough. Her body was 16.4 miles from her home on Waring Street.

While questioning her husband at their home that morning, officers noticed a red stain on his shirt, which he said must have been his own blood because he took blood thinners.

Officers found Karen’s purse and phone inside the home, and a single “unknown caliber bullet” missing its shell casing on the master bedroom floor, according to a Summerville police incident report.

James Yarborough told officers he didn’t have any guns and that he didn’t know why a bullet was in the house.