Thomas Ravenel, the former state treasurer and "Southern Charm" reality TV star, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a lesser charge in connection with an attack on his former nanny, and will donate thousands to support other victims.
At the victim's request, Ravenel admitted to committing third-degree assault and battery. He will pay a $500 fine and spend no time behind bars.
He had faced a charge of second-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor that carries up to three years in prison and a $2,500 fine.
The victim said she accepted Ravenel's apology and his assertion that he did not intend to sexually assault her, according to court documents.
Ravenel, 57, was arrested in September 2018 when his former nanny reported he'd sexually assaulted her at his Charlotte Street home three years before.
The woman said Ravenel came home apparently intoxicated in January 2015, and she had tried to put him to bed, Charleston Detective Christopher Malinowski testified last year.
In a bedroom, Ravenel undressed and made sexual advances, according to an arrest affidavit. Ravenel took off her pants and fondled her, she told detectives, and wrapped her shirt around her neck as he tried to remove it, cutting off her breathing.
When the woman ducked down to avoid Ravenel, he put his body in her face and made sexual remarks, Malinowski said.
The woman eventually broke away and fled the home, she told police, then took photographs of the injuries to her chest, neck and upper thighs. The photos weren't clear enough to show the injuries, Malinowski testified.
The Post and Courier does not identify victims of reported sexual assault.
Bravo, which airs "Southern Charm," announced shortly after Ravenel's arrest that they had cut ties.
He and the victim also settled a civil lawsuit. Instead of paying her damages, Ravenel agreed to donate $80,000 in her name to People Against Rape, a Lowcountry nonprofit for sexual assault survivors.
Ravenel served as state treasurer in 2007 but resigned when he was indicted on a federal charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. He was sentenced to 10 months behind bars in that case.