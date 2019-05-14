COLUMBIA — Former U.S. attorney and State Law Enforcement Division chief Reggie Lloyd had his attorney license suspended over failing to comply with continuing education requirements, but the one-time judge said he is no longer practicing law.

The order issued Monday by the S.C. Supreme Court does not say specifically what Lloyd failed to do to keep his license active.

He is listed among 20 attorneys who failed to file reports showing they completed continuing legal education requirements or failed to pay fees or penalties by the end of February.

Lloyd must surrender his license by June 7. He can file for reinstatement, the order says.

Lloyd said he is no longer practicing law and is seeking work in the private sector.

He said he missed a deadline to make his law license inactive that would have avoided triggering the warning about education requirements. He said he had been considering ending his career as an attorney for the past two years.

Lloyd has been a state judge, U.S. attorney for South Carolina and director of SLED. He went into private practice in the Columbia area after leaving SLED amid criticism in 2011.

Among his clients was former state Rep. Jim Harrison, the only lawmaker caught up in the ongoing Statehouse corruption probe to go to trial.

Harrison, former chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, was found guilty of perjury and misconduct in office in October and sentenced to 18 months in prison. Harrison is free on bond while awaiting his appeal.