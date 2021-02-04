Former school board member Hollinshead sues Charleston Coalition for Kids for defamation

Former Charleston County School Board member Kevin Hollinshead has filed a defamation lawsuit against a group that helped push him out of office in the November election.

The complaint, filed Jan. 29, accuses the Charleston Coalition for Kids of willfully and maliciously running a political ad that contains false information amounting to character assassination that has harmed Hollinshead’s reputation.

The ad was produced by the coalition in support of school board candidates Charles Monteith, a software engineer and former constituent school board member, and Courtney Waters, a senior director at Teach For America. Only Waters won a seat on the board.

The ad alleged Hollinshead had been “successfully sued” for stealing nearly $145,000 from Columbia-based Benedict College and lying to cover up the crime.

He has denied the allegations repeatedly. Calls for a retraction and apology have been “met with silence,” said his attorney Edward Pritchard III.

“This one crosses the line,” Pritchard said.

Coalition for Kids, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, raises money from undisclosed sources to fund its advertising and other campaigns in its effort to promote its preferred leaders for spots on the school board. The group has advocated what is has termed “bold changes” in local education and spent more than $300,000 on political ads last fall.

Coalition Executive Director Josh Bell reiterated to The Post and Courier this week that the ad is factual and again questioned Hollinshead's money management.

“Everything that we have ever done or said is focused on improving public schools,” Bell said. “From the get-go we have said, as voters and as a community, our ability to influence that most directly is the school board.”

The financial dispute the ad refers to took place 15 years ago and was adjudicated between Hollinshead and the Minneapolis-based insurance company Student Assurance Services, not Benedict College.

The school was not a party to that lawsuit and never accused Hollingshead of any wrongdoing, Pritchard said.

“It’s a good old-fashioned commercial business dispute,” he said. “The Coalition for Kids has totally distorted what took place for their own gain.”

The 2006 SAS suit against Hollinshead alleged theft, fraud, breach of contract, unfair practices and unjust enrichment. It claimed Hollinshead, acting as a broker, had received money from Benedict College for insurance premiums but made only partial payments to SAS, withholding a portion of the money.

"By stealing the insurance premiums that were paid to him for the benefit (of) SAS by Benedict during the 2005-2006 school year, Hollinshead exercised unauthorized dominion and control over approximately $144,677.75 of SAS's funds," the 2006 suit stated. "Hollinshead converted SAS's funds for his own use without the express consent given by SAS, the owner of said funds."

A year later, an "Agreement and Confession of Judgment" was signed by both parties, obligating Hollinshead to pay SAS the sum owed.

On Feb. 4, African American civic leaders gathered for a press conference to condemn what they termed "unethical behavior" against Hollinshead and his former colleague Chris Collins, who was targeted in a separate coalition-funded ad and also lost the election.

Francis Beylotte, who ran for school board and lost in 2020, said the ads relied on a popular racist tactic that vilifies Black candidates.

"To accuse Black men of being criminals is nonsense and needs to stop today," he said.

Hollinshead, Collins, Monteith and Walters all are Black.

In a telephone interview, Pastor Thomas Dixon, who organized the press conference, said the ad’s hostile tone was unnecessary and uncivil.

“From a community standpoint, we’re not going to allow people to attack our leadership anymore,” he said. “We want to make sure the word goes out: If you’re going to attack our leaders, then we are going to stand united against you.”

Coalition for Kids has won support from many but it also has raised concerns from others who worry that it is a Trojan horse presenting itself as an advocate for low-income students. Its critics fear the organization actually seeks to privatize the education system by installing leaders who will promote charter schools, public-private partnerships and other initiatives that could further erode the district’s predominantly African American neighborhood schools.

"The reality is, the agenda is profit," Dixon said. "It always has been when it comes to privatization, which has become a new form of segregation. I wish that we didn’t have to have this fight. But there’s so much at stake."

Bell rejects accusations of duplicity and secret agendas.

He insisted that he was “agnostic” regarding the reform that ought to be adopted, so long as it was data-driven and outcomes-oriented.

Though no viable options should be taken off the table, a voucher system never has been the goal, Bell said.

“Let’s have the hard conversations about what’s working and what’s not working,” he said. “What’s so difficult about the nature of the pushback is that it seeks to (characterize) any reform as nefarious.”

Pritchard said the defamation lawsuit has a dual purpose: to provide his client with relief, and to challenge the Coalition for Kids — or any political advocacy group — that resorts to character incrimination.

“Hopefully, this will dissuade others from crossing the line in the future, no matter the outcome,” he said.