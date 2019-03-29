A former South Carolina resident has pleaded guilty to a fraud scheme that targeted Marines and their families.
John Shannon Simpson, 43, whose last residence was in Lee County, Florida, admitted to wire fraud in federal court, according to an announcement Friday by Sherri Lydon, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina.
His sentencing is pending.
Simpson founded a charity called "Marines and Mickey," in May 2014 with the stated goal of covering the costs for selected Marines and their families to visit Walt Disney resorts, prosecutors said. He served as the organization's president.
In addition, the charity was supposed to help cover the costs for the families of newly-graduated Marines to attend boot camp graduations at Parris Island and in San Diego, California.
"The charity claimed in its promotions and requests for money that 100 percent of the donations went directly to Marines and their families through the charity’s programs," prosecutors stated.
Simpson's organization solicited donations on and near the base at Parris Island and elsewhere. Money was also raised through private and corporate donations, including by Marine recruits and recent boot camp graduates.
"While acting as the charity’s president and in support of fundraising for the charity, Simpson falsely represented himself as a retired career Marine with as much as 20 years of service, a retired master sergeant, a former drill instructor and a recon Marine," prosecutors stated.
Simpson spent less than five years in the Marine Corps, prosecutors stated. He started active duty on June 28, 1993 and was AWOL from June 10, 1996 to June 19, 1997. Before going AWOL he reached the rank of lance corporal and served as a basic disbursing clerk, an administrative position.
He was court martialed, had his rank reduced to that of a private and given a bad-conduct discharge effective May 5, 1998, prosecutors stated.
Simpson's organization ran from May 2014 through 2016 and raised about $481,000. Despite his claim that all money would go to service members and their families, only about 19 percent, $90,000, went to charitable purposes.
"Simpson diverted the remainder of the monies in the charitable accounts, approximately $391,000, for his personal use and enrichment," prosecutors stated.
From 2015 to 2016, he also made unauthorized withdrawals from the bank accounts of at least seven active-duty Marines, prosecutors stated.
"Simpson convinced them to allow him to make recurring withdrawals from their accounts in nominal amounts to support the charity," prosecutors stated. "Instead, he used their debit card numbers to make unauthorized withdrawals from their accounts in a combined total amount of more than $5,000."
He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.
A check of State Law Enforcement Division records shows Simpson has an extensive criminal record stretching from the early 1990s to 2001.
In 1993, he was convicted of assault and battery in Williamston, SLED records show. In 1999, he was convicted on several counts of writing fraudulent checks in Greenville County. In 2001, he was arrested for writing bad checks by Anderson police and convicted.
Simpson has a more recent criminal history as well.
Records with the Lee County Sheriff's Office in Florida show he was arrested in January 2017 on a variety of charges including obstructing justice and sexual assault of a victim over the age of 12.