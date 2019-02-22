The State Grand Jury piled on more charges against former 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson this week, adding to the already sizable stack of corruption allegations against the suspended prosecutor and one of his top aides.
Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that Johnson faces an additional charge of obtaining property by false pretenses. Johnson, an S.C. Air National Guard member, is accused of charging $2,000 in military travel expenses to his state government credit card and then pocketing the reimbursements, according to the indictment.
Nicole H. Holland, a former top aide, faces additional charges of forgery and perjury for allegedly altering bank statements for her office credit card to get improper payments and lying under oath in probate court about expenses she had charged to the card, the indictment stated.
In all, Johnson, who had served as the chief prosecutor for Kershaw and Richland counties since 2011, faces more than two dozen federal and state charges in connection with a slew of misconduct and embezzlement allegations. He was suspended by Gov. Henry McMaster after a round of indictments in September, though he maintains he is not guilty.
He and Holland, his communications director, used government credit cards to rack up thousands in monthly expenses on everything from luxury Uber rides to lavish office parties to memberships at a swank Columbia club, The Post and Courier reported. The pair raided Johnson’s drug-seizure accounts to cover those personal expenses, prosecutors allege.
The newspaper first reported details of those money transfers in March after reviewing financial documents obtained by PAPR, a South Carolina watchdog group.
Holland pleaded guilty to federal charges of mail fraud and wire fraud in November, setting up her cooperation in the federal case against Johnson.