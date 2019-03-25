A former Upstate police chief who was forced to resign from his position and later went on to rob a Simpsonville bank was shot by a Charleston County sheriff's deputy Friday night — after authorities said he robbed yet another bank.
Richard Edward Inman, 47, is accused of robbing a Bank of America on Pawleys Island around 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
S.C. Criminal Justice Academy records obtained by The Post and Courier outline Inman's law enforcement employment history show that the former cop worked for at least four different agencies between 1994 and 2009, when he led the Williamston Police Department.
After arriving at the bank, deputies learned that a white male entered and handed a teller a note, the Sheriff's Office stated. The man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Investigators deployed a bloodhound tracking team as part of their search effort and eventually engaged in a vehicle pursuit southbound on U.S. Highway 17 toward Charleston.
Around 7:30 p.m., Inman was stopped by Charleston County and Georgetown County sheriff's deputies on Highway 17 across from Doe Hall Plantation Road, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
At this time, a deputy fired a shot, wounding the suspect, authorities stated.
Initial reports released by authorities Friday night stated a Georgetown County deputy fired the shot. New information released Saturday concluded that a Charleston County deputy opened fire, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities did not state whether Inman was armed.
The suspect suffered non-life threatening wounds and was treated at a hospital.
He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston at 10:53 p.m. Friday, according to jail records.
Inman is currently serving 4 years of probation in connection with a bank robbery charge, according to S.C. Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole Services records. His probation term was set to expire on Sept. 17, 2022.
In 2017, the former lawman walked into a Bank of America on Fairview Road in Simpsonville, handed a note to a teller stating he was armed and demanded money, according to multiple news reports at the time.
He left with an undisclosed amount of money and was captured in Franklin County, Georgia, the reports stated.
Inman's initial arrest shocked many in the small South Carolina town of Williamston where he had been police chief until 2011. Some speculated the robbery was Inman's way for pleading for help.
Inman resigned at the request of then-Mayor Carthel Crout after a scandal surrounding racist posts on Facebook, according to news reports at the time.
Crout pointed out one post in particular that depicted a photo of a portable toilet with handwriting that read "Mexican spaceship," as showing poor taste and judgement, reports stated.
Inman maintained he thought the post was funny and not racially insensitive.