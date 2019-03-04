COLUMBIA — A former South Carolina legislator withdrew his bid to become the next director of the state's land preservation agency Monday after senators sharply questioned his qualifications for the job and accused him of "self dealing."
The board of the South Carolina Conservation Bank had nominated Rep. Mike Pitts, R-Laurens, as the agency's next executive director earlier this year, immediately after he resigned his House seat of 16 years.
Pitts' withdrawal came days after a state Senate panel grilled him over issues first reported by The Post and Courier that he voted against a proposal that would block legislators from becoming the agency's director until they’ve been out of office for a year.
The agency's board had also passed over more experienced applicants.
Pitts cited his health in a withdrawal letter sent Monday to Conservation Bank Chairman Doug Harper.
Pitts, who suffered a massive heart attack last October, said his recovery took a backslide due to the combative hearings.
"The process of Senate confirmation has had a profound effect on my cardiac rehabilitation and my health," Pitts wrote. "The committee hearing is listed as a confirmation interview so I prepared for a job interview. I expected some tough questions but certainly was not prepared for the aggressive inquisition that the first meeting became. I tired quickly and realized that my cognitive skills have been affected.
"Things that should have been very clear I could not remember and things I could remember were sometimes out of sequence. I began to doubt myself for the first time in my life," he said about the first hearing last month.
Pitts acknowledged his nomination could hurt the Conservation Bank, which has struggled with decreased state funding and questions about its accounting practices in recent years.
"I also believe that continuing pursuit of my confirmation with the divisive bitterness it has caused may damage the future of this vital state agency and I sincerely do not want that. My will to fight is strong but my ability is not," Pitts wrote.
Pitts said he feared he was on the verge of another heart attack during the second hearing last Thursday.
"My chest was hurting. I took a nitroglycerin tablet. I thought I was going to explode," he told The Post and Courier on Monday while resting at his Laurens home.
His rehab had been going well, he said, "but that blew my blood pressure way out of whack again. My heart's still weak. Bantering back and forth, to me, has always been fun, but that was more of an inquisition than a debate."
Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Paul Campbell said he agreed with the Conservation Bank board that Pitts was the most qualified candidate for the job, but he understood that Pitts needed to pay attention to his health.
"Public service is a tough duty," said Campbell, a Goose Creek Republican.
Pitts' nomination met major resistance in the Senate, which is responsible for confirming him to the job. The Senate's Agriculture Committee unanimously voted last Thursday to allow Pitts' nomination to be considered by the full Senate but without a usual seal of approval after several Democrats raised serious questions about his credentials.
They grilled Pitts about when he was first approached about applying for the role of executive director, peppering him with questions about several votes he cast related to the Conservation Bank last year.
They asked Pitts, a retired police officer, why he was chosen over other candidates who had experience in forestry, environmental policy and natural resources — knowledge directly relevant to the conservation agency. Before he resigned his House seat, Pitts was chairman of the House Ethics Committee and led a Ways and Means panel that wrote the House's budget proposal for law enforcement agencies.
Mike McShane, one of the Conservation Bank's board members, told the senators he chose Pitts because of his relationships in the Statehouse. The top consideration, he said, was ensuring the next director was someone who could net money in the Legislature for the Conservation Bank.
That prompted senators to accuse the agency of looking for a lobbyist not its next director.
Pitts joined fellow legislators in voting against the provision requiring legislators to wait one year after leaving office to lead the Conservation Bank. The proposal was part of a larger bill making the bank a separate agency. The bill passed but without the waiting period for legislators, opening the door for him to accept the nomination this year.
Pitts admitted he'd already been approached about applying for the job by the time he cast those votes. That prompted Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, to question Pitts' decision making.
"There was no quid pro quo," Pitts said in response. "There was no deal cut."
Pitts has said that while he was approached during last year's legislative session, he said "no" both times, but he reconsidered when he was contacted again after his heart attack, which he suffered while hunting in Montana. The avid outdoorsman thought the job would help him de-stress, as it would've required him to be outdoors, visiting property.
"The real offer came along at the right time," Pitts said Monday. "The stress that I got off of my shoulders when I left (the Legislature) felt good. The bank was an obvious good fit, and I would've enjoyed doing it, but it's not worth what I went through" during the hearings."
As a result, Harpootlian plans to call for a new law that would ban every legislator from being hired for a state job within one year of leaving the Statehouse.
Other lawmakers personally defended Pitts and spoke about their trusted relationships with him in the Legislature.
But even some of the people who spoke in his favor were forced to admit that the facts of Pitts' appointment looked bad to the average member of the public.
On Monday, Harpootlian thanked Pitts for relinquishing his nomination.
"The confirmation process would have been very divisive," Harpootlian said. "I wish him well."
Andy Shain and Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.