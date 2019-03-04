COLUMBIA — A former South Carolina lawmaker withdrew his bid to become the next director of the state's land preservation agency on Monday after he was accused of "self dealing" and was sharply questioned about his qualifications for the job.
The board of the South Carolina Conservation Bank nominated Rep. Mike Pitts, R-Laurens, as the agency's next executive director earlier this year immediately after he resigned his seat in the Legislature.
Pitts' withdrawal came days after a state Senate panel grilled him over issues first reported by The Post and Courier — he voted against a proposal that would have banned state lawmakers from serving as director until they’ve been out of office for a year and the agency board had passed over more experienced applicants.
Pitts cited his health in a withdrawal letter sent to Conservation Bank Chairman Doug Harper on Monday. Pitts suffered a heart attack in October and said he felt pain after a combative hearing last week.
"The process of Senate confirmation has had a profound effect on my cardiac rehabilitation and my health," Pitts wrote. "The committee hearing is listed as a confirmation interview so I prepared for a job interview. I expected some tough questions but certainly was not prepared for the aggressive inquisition that the first meeting became. I tired quickly and realized that my cognitive skills have been affected.
"Things that should have been very clear I could not remember and things I could remember were sometimes out of sequence. I began to doubt myself for the first time in my life."
Pitts acknowledged that his nomination could hurt the Conservation Bank, which has struggled with decreased state funding and questions about its accounting practices in recent years.
"I also believe that continuing pursuit of my confirmation with the divisive bitterness it has caused may damage the future of this vital state agency and I sincerely do not want that. My will to fight is strong but my ability is not," Pitts wrote.
Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Paul Campbell said he agreed with the Conservation Bank board that Pitts was the most qualified candidate for the job, but he understood that Pitts needed to pay attention to his health.
"Serving public service is a tough duty," said Campbell, a Goose Creek Republican.
Pitts' nomination met major resistance in the Senate, which is responsible for confirming him to the job. The Senate's Agriculture Committee unanimously voted last week to allow Pitts' nomination to be considered by the full Senate but without a usual seal of approval after several senators raised serious questions about his credentials.
They grilled Pitts about when he was first approached about applying for the role of executive director.
They peppered him with questions about several votes he cast related to the Conservation Bank last year.
And they asked Pitts, a former police officer, why he was chosen over other candidates who had experience in forestry, environmental policy and natural resources — knowledge directly relevant to the conservation agency.
Mike McShane, one of the Conservation Bank's board members, told the senators that he chose Pitts because of his relationships in the Statehouse. The top consideration, he said, was ensuring the next director was someone who could net money in the Legislature for the Conservation Bank.
That prompted senators to accuse the agency of looking for a lobbyist not its next director.
Pitts joined fellow legislators in voting against a measure that would have banned a state lawmaker from becoming the Conservation Bank's executive director until they were out of office for more than a year, opening the door for him to accept the nomination this year.
Pitts admitted that he'd already been approached about applying for the job by the time he cast those votes. That prompted Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, to question the decision making of Pitts, who was formerly the chairman of the House Ethics Committee.
"There was no quid pro quo," Pitts said in response. "There was no deal cut."
As a result, Harpootlian plans to call for a new law that would ban every legislator from being hired for a state job within one year of leaving the Statehouse.
Other lawmakers personally defended Pitts and spoke about their trusted relationships with him in the Legislature.
But even some of the people who spoke in his favor were forced to admit that the facts of Pitts' appointment looked bad to the average member of the public.
On Monday, Harpootlian thanked Pitts for relinquishing his nomination.
"The confirmation process would have been very divisive," Harpootlian said. "I wish him well."
Andy Shain and Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.