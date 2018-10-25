COLUMBIA — Former South Carolina lawmaker Jim Harrison didn't show up to his ongoing public corruption trial Thursday morning due to an unspecified medical issue, as prosecutors continued to probe his decade of work for a beleaguered consulting firm.
Harrison, who served in the legislature for more than two decades, is facing charges of conspiracy, perjury and misconduct in office. If convicted on all of the charges, Harrison could face up to 21 years in prison.
Reggie Lloyd, Harrison's attorney, declined to specify the health issue that kept Harrison out of court. But Lloyd said the former lawmaker planned to return on Friday. Judge Carmen Mullen, who is presiding over the case, proceeded with the fourth day of the trial without Harrison in attendance.
Harrison is the former chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, one of the most important panels in the South Carolina Statehouse.
Prosecutors in the case argued this week that Harrison, a Republican from Columbia, also had a side job working for Richard Quinn & Associates, one of the most powerful consulting firms in the state. That firm has been at the center of the five-year probe into corruption in the South Carolina Statehouse.
That investigation already led to four guilty pleas from former state lawmakers, but Harrison's case is the first one to go to trial.
Special prosecutor David Pascoe uncovered evidence that Harrison received nearly $900,000 from Richard Quinn & Associates over the course of his political career in the state legislature. They also unveiled evidence on Wednesday that suggested much of that money was funnelled directly from some of the state's largest corporations, like SCANA Corp. and AT&T.
Richard Quinn & Associates already pleaded guilty to illegal lobbying. That company is owned by Richard Quinn, a man who worked within South Carolina's political circles for decades. Quinn avoided prosecution himself. But his son and business partner, former lawmaker Rick Quinn, pleaded guilty to misconduct in office earlier this year.
Harrison and his defense attorneys previously said he only assisted on several statewide political campaigns that Richard Quinn & Associates managed. They portrayed Harrison as respected public servant and devoted family man.
But the prosecutors presented evidence that showed Harrison personally referred to himself as a "partner" and "chief operating officer" of the troubled consulting firm. And they noted that Harrison never officially reported his employment with the company to the South Carolina Ethics Commission.
That meant the public and Harrison's voters had no way to officially verify that Harrison was receiving money from the firm and its corporate clients.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.