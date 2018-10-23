COLUMBIA — Former state lawmaker Jim Harrison was either a key partner with one of the most influential consulting firms in South Carolina politics, or a simple assistant on a couple statewide election campaigns.
The description depends who is explaining Harrison's decade of work for Richard Quinn & Associates, the powerful firm at the center of a five-year Statehouse corruption probe.
The scope of Harrison's work for the consulting firm, which pleaded guilty to illegal lobbying earlier this year, has become a key foucus in the ongoing criminal trial that will decide if the former lawmaker is convicted of perjury, conspiracy and misconduct in office.
Prosecutors and Harrison's defense attorneys squared off in court for the second day in a row on Tuesday. The focus of the hearing hinged on how intimately involved Harrison was with Richard Quinn & Associates and whether he needed to publicly report the consulting firm's income from some of the most powerful lobbying forces in the state legislature.
David Pascoe, the special prosecutor in the case, unveiled a document from 1999 in which Harrison described himself as "partner" and "chief operating officer" with the firm, which paid him roughly $900,000 over the course of his political career.
Harrison's attorney, Reggie Lloyd, downplayed that description. He wasn't truly a partner, Lloyd argued. He didn't hire employees. He didn't fire employees. And he didn't evaluate other staff members with the firm.
But the state's investigators disagreed. "We have him saying he was (chief operating officer). I didn't put those things in writing. He did," said Lt. Jeremy Smith, the lead officer on the case with the State Law Enforcement Divsion.
The prosecutors spent most of the hearing Tuesday morning trying to paint Harrison as a lawmaker who did the bidding of Richard Quinn Sr., the patriarch of the beleaguered consulting firm.
Pascoe specifically highlighted Harrison's change of heart on a proposed tabacco tax that was considered by the legislature during his more than two decades in office.
Initially, Harrison helped uphold a governor's veto of that tax, the prosecutor said. But after the consulting firm received $15,000 from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina, Harrison was a lead sponsor on the same type of legislation.
The prosecutors provided no evidence that Quinn specifically ordered Harrison to vote a certain way on any legislation.
Harrison received more money than any other lawmaker that Quinn employed, according to the prosecutors. But he was only one of several elected officials that Quinn used to market his business to corporate clients like SCANA Corp., AT&T and Palmetto Health, they said.
"Mr. Quinn advertised all of the legislators he had on his payroll. He put that out in his business pitch to lobbyist principals," said Smith, the SLED agent.
The crux of the trial is likely to come down to whether Harrison should have disclosed his relationship with those lobbyists on his annual financial reports to the South Carolina Ethics Commission.
In 2000, Harrison did just that. He publicly disclosed the lobbying connections on paper. He laid out who Quinn's corporate clients were and how much the firm was paid by those lobbying forces.
But for nearly a decade after that, Harrison never mentioned the relationship in his ethics statement again. He never offered up the work Richard Quinn & Associates was profitting from, even as the firm continued topay him roughly $80,000 a year.
The defense team questioned whether the law specifically requires such a disclosure. Harrison wasn't paid directly by the corporations, they emphasized.
But the prosecutors believe the law is clear. Even more, they argued Harrison knew he should have disclosed that information.
"It goes to wilfullness and dishonesty," Pascoe said of Harrison. "If the public had seen the lobbyists that worked for Richard Quinn & Associates, he would not have been able to vote on that legislation anymore. He did it right the first year and then he stopped."