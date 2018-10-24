COLUMBIA — Former lawmaker Jim Harrison was funnelled money from some of South Carolina's most powerful corporations and lobbying interests during his time in office, according to newly released financial records.
The evidence, which was released in court Wednesday, ties Harrison's work at one of the state's most influential consulting firms directly to powerful corporations like SCANA Corp. and AT&T.
Harrison, the former chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, is facing charges of conspiracy, misconduct in office and lying to a state grand jury.
The evidnce may sink the defense team's argument that Harrison only worked for the damaged consulting firm, Richard Quinn & Associates, as a political campaign advisor.
The documents that prosecutors unveiled during the third day of the public corruption trial highlighted the "retainer" fees that political candidates and corporations paid to Richard Quinn & Associates and where that money went.
The accounting records showed the firm's employees got a cut of those payments.
Trey Walker, a former employee of the firm and Gov. Henry McMaster's current chief of staff, got paid for campaign work for Sen. Lindsey Graham and other political candidates.
Jimmy Merrill, a former state lawmaker who also pleaded guilty to misconduct in office, got a cut of the money for his work on a campaign for former attorney general Charlie Condon.
But Harrison's work was different. He wasn't paid to advise candidates or work campaigns.
According to the records, he got a $2,000 cut from the monthly retainer paid by SCANA, one of the state's largest electric and gas utilities. The same was true for Bell South, a subsidiary of telecommunications giant AT&T.
And he received a $2,350 per month payment from Uniysis, an information technology company that currently has consulting contracts with the state government.
Multiple witnesses in the case verified that Harrison never worked with any of the political campaigns, which he claimed he was paid for.
Even more, the evidence in the case showed Harrison never reported his income from Richard Quinn & Associates outside of one mention in 2000. That meant the South Carolina Ethics Commission -- and in turn the public -- were never officially notified about Harrison's employment with the firm or provided with a list of its corporate clients that had lobbyists in the Statehouse.
Payroll charts showed the only people getting more money than Harrison at the firm were Richard Quinn and his son, former lawmaker Rick Quinn, who pleaded guilty to misconduct in office earlier this year. The business also pleaded guilty to illegal lobbying as part of a deal with prosecutors.
The prosecutors don't expect to call the Richard Quinn, the patriarch of the conulting firm, to the stand during the ongoing trial due to his health issues and his inability to recall the business operations of his firm.
"Testing his memory about things in the past was very difficult," Jim Griffin, an assistant prosecutor told Judge Carmen Mullen.
That doesn't mean that the jury didn't get to hear from Richard Quinn, who avoided charges due to his son's plea deal.
The prosecutors unveiled a letter from Richard Quinn to Harrison. The document suggested Harrison's payments from the consulting firm were cut around 2010 after several corporate clients stopped paying their retainer fees following the economic recession that started in 2007.
In that letter, Quinn called Harrison "a member of the family" and a "valued member of our team."
But Quinn informed Harrison, who held public office for more than two decades, that he couldn't afford to pay him as much any more.
"We are in a financial pickle right now and have to cut costs," Quinn wrote. "...We just need to get our heads together and think about how we can get more business for the firm."
The firm has bigger problems now. It's effectively been put out of business.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.