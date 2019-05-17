A former detention officer at the Bamberg County jail was arrested Thursday for allegedly pushing a handcuffed inmate's head into a window and a cell door in March.
State Law Enforcement Division agents arrested Isaac Jerome Jackson, 56, on a charge of misconduct in office for allegedly using "unnecessary" force. He was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center, where he used to work.
An affidavit states that on March 15, Jackson pushed an inmate’s head into a window and then into a cell door. The victim was restrained in handcuffs at the time. The encounter was recorded on surveillance video, according to SLED.
The victim was treated at an area hospital for a laceration to the head.
Misconduct in office carries a penalty of up to a year behind bars and a $1,000 fine. The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.