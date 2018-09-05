MOUNT PLEASANT — An Old Village property that was once part of the late Gov. Jim Edwards’ family homestead, and was the subject of a failed effort at land conservation last year, will become the site of 10 new homes.
The 3.4-acre property at McCants and Jackson streets is said to be the largest undeveloped site in the Old Village.
Neighboring homeowner Grant Gilmore III, who directs the Community Planning, Policy and Design master's degree program at College of Charleston, tried to raise donations last year to conserve the property, when it was up for sale. However, with a fundraising goal of $2.5 million, less than $15,000 was raised by the deadline.
Gilmore said he hopes the town will be "very, very careful about what sort of homes are being put in."
Mount Pleasant's Planning Commission approved the initial plan for the development and the building lots proposed there earlier this year.
No zoning changes were needed because the proposed building lots met the town's regulations.
A new website promoting the development says a third of the property will be set aside "for elegant green spaces and winding walking paths" and 10 homes will be built, with sizes starting at about 2,400-square-feet.
"It is the last chunk of land in old Mount Pleasant," Gilmore said. "The Edwards family purchased that property, around 150 acres, in 1938."
Old Village resident Scott Elferdink is the developer.
"His focus for Edwards Place is to create timeless homes, with the appropriate sense of scale and proportion, using durable, native materials, and blending the old with the new," the development website says. "Edwards Place will be a quiet, unassuming, peaceful retreat with a standard of quality that is expected in the Old Village."