Former SC Gov. David Beasley accepts Nobel Peace Prize this morning on behalf of United Nations

Former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley accepted the Nobel Peace Prize this morning on behalf of the United Nation's World Food Program, saying food deprivation should be a call to action and that the global threat of a hunger pandemic could dwarf what's been seen with coronavirus.
"My tragic duty today is to tell you that famine is at humanity's doorstep for millions and millions of people on Earth," he said. "Failure to prevent famine in our day will destroy so many lives and cause the fall of much we hold dear."
He compared the unsteady delivery of food in this modern world to the famine of 400 A.D. that contributed to the collapse of the great Roman Empire. Some 90 percent of the city starved.
"Did the famine cause the fall, or did the fall cause the famine?" Beasley asked. "I think the answer is yes. Both."
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Beasley, executive director of the group, accepted the award virtually from the organization's headquarters in Rome.
The live ceremony is traditionally held in Oslo, Norway every Dec. 10. Beasley has been invited to give a more in-depth Nobel lecture there at a later date.
The recognition includes the gold Nobel medal, a diploma and a $1.1 million cash prize.
The WFP was named the 2020 recipient of the award in October based on its efforts to combat hunger in regions facing conflict and hardship at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has driven millions more people to the brink of starvation.
It provided assistance to almost 100 million people in 88 countries last year, many living in areas affected by global warming or where food is used as a weapon of war.
Beasley was not named individually but accepted the prize on behalf of the 19,000 members of the staff stationed around the globe who daily move tons of food by ship, plane and truck to some of the most inhospitable, war-torn places on the planet.
"We believe food is the pathway to peace," Beasley said during his six-minute message, adding "today we have a crisis at hand. This Nobel Peach Prize is more than a thank you. It is a call to action."
Beasley took over leadership of the program in 2017 on the recommendation of then-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. He served as South Carolina's Republican governor from 1995-99.
Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said at the time of October announcement, the Nobel committee was making a statement in naming the WFP because it meant turning "the eyes of the world to the millions of people who suffer from or face the threat of hunger.”
In total, WFP estimates that 690 million people suffer some form of hunger in the world today.
It was the ninth award for the U.N. or one of its agencies.
