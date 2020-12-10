Former SC Gov. David Beasley accepts Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of United Nations

Former S.C. Gov. David Beasley on Thursday accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of the U.N. World Food Program, saying food deprivation should be a call to action and that the global hunger threat could dwarf what's been seen with coronavirus.
"My tragic duty today is to tell you that famine is at humanity's doorstep for millions and millions of people on Earth," Beasley said. "Failure to prevent famine in our day will destroy so many lives and cause the fall of much we hold dear."
He compared the unsteady delivery of food in this modern age to the famine of A.D. 400 that contributed to the collapse of the great Roman Empire. Some 90 percent of the city starved.
"Did the famine cause the fall, or did the fall cause the famine?" Beasley asked. "I think the answer is yes — both."
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Beasley, who is executive director of the group, accepted the award virtually from the WFP's headquarters in Rome. The ceremony is traditionally held in Oslo, Norway every Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of founder Albert Nobel. Beasley has been invited to give a more in-depth Nobel lecture there at a later date.
The recognition includes the gold Nobel medal, a diploma and the equivalent of a $1.1 million cash prize. The medal arrived via diplomatic pouch.
The WFP was named the 2020 recipient of the award in October based on its efforts to combat hunger in regions facing conflict and hardship at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has driven millions more people to the brink of starvation.
Last year it provided assistance to almost 100 million people in 88 countries, many living in areas affected by global warming or where food is used as a weapon or to destabilize nations.
Beasley was not named individually but accepted the prize on behalf of the 19,000 WFP staffers stationed around the globe who daily move tons of food by ship, plane and truck to inhospitable and war-torn places.
"We believe food is the pathway to peace," Beasley said during his six-minute message, adding "today we have a crisis at hand. This Nobel Peace Prize is more than a thank you. It is a call to action."
He estimated that every day “30 million depend on us 100 percent for survival.”
Beasley took over leadership of the program in 2017 on the recommendation of then-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. He served as South Carolina's Republican governor from 1995-99.
The virtual presentation of the award was noted by those involved.
“The pandemic has subjected us all to difficult obstacles," said Lars Heikensten, executive director of the Nobel Foundation. "We have been reminded of the importance of cross-border cooperation in resolving humanitarian crises and that, with the help of science, we can find solutions to the challenges we face."
In total, WFP estimates that 690 million people suffer some form of hunger in the world today.
This was the ninth award for the U.N. or one of its agencies.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.