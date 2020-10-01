Former SC deputy accused of pawning agency-issued Taser charged with misconduct in office

A former sheriff's deputy in the Pee Dee is facing a criminal charge after authorities allege he pawned his agency-issued Taser stun gun.

Phillip Ryan Gardner, a 38-year-old Bennettsville resident, faces one count of common law misconduct in office, according to the State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the case.

Gardner was serving as a deputy with the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 20 when he pawned the stun gun for $180 at Carolina Jewelry and Pawn, 11921 B McColl Road in Laurinburg, N.C., according to an arrest warrant and affidavit SLED released Thursday afternoon.

He did not have permission to pawn the weapon, the document said.

Further information about the case was not available Thursday.

Common law misconduct in office is a misdemeanor but punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to state law. The offense was never passed by statute or signed into law. Instead, it comes from 13th century English common law derived from customs and judicial precedents.

There is also a lower-level statutory misconduct offense that carries a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.