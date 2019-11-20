Former Richland County sheriff's Deputy Jamel Bradley, a one-time University of South Carolina basketball star, was arrested Wednesday and accused of sexual misconduct with a juvenile.

The arrest comes after The Post and Courier wrote last week that Bradley had been fired from the Richland County Sheriff's Department amid allegations that he acted inappropriately with female students while working as a school resource officer in Columbia.

He is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct — a felony — and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

On Friday, the department said it learned of a new possible victim with whom Bradley may have had inappropriate actions, according to a news release. A department investigation found Bradley "engaged in criminal sexual activity" in 2018 with the former student, the release said.

Bradley, 40, was arrested Wednesday at his home and taken to the Richland County jail.

He was hired as a Richland deputy in December 2007 and was assigned as a school resource officer at Spring Valley High School in 2009, according to court records.

“I’m sick to my stomach over the thought of this girl being victimized by one of my former deputies,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a statement. “No child should be subjected to this, and I’m disgusted that it happened with someone who was entrusted with protecting our children.”

Bradley's Oct. 30 firing came after a recent internal department investigation found “critical information” related to his conduct as a deputy.

A colleague had spotted Bradley and a teenager at 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Target store in Columbia in December 2015. At the time, Bradley was reprimanded for that incident after a one-day internal probe, records show.

But the encounter resurfaced again, this year, when the Richland County School District 2 turned over 64 pages of emails between Bradley and the female student he was with in the parking lot, as part of a federal lawsuit.

When Lott became aware of the emails between Bradley and the student, he reassigned Bradley to the department’s warrants division and asked for an internal affairs investigation.

The federal lawsuit was filed last year by another female Spring Valley student who accused Bradley of assaulting her multiple times while she was a freshman and sophomore. The allegations include unwanted kissing, touching and fondling, according to the lawsuit.

The department said Wednesday that the latest allegation against Bradley was not related to a prior investigation or the pending federal lawsuit.

Bradley received praise as a USC basketball player who excelled while having a hearing impairment.

A 2002 Sports Illustrated article said he lost 80 percent of his hearing when he was 18 months old as the result of a fever. He received hearing aids his first year at USC, which gave him roughly 80 percent of his hearing back, according to a biography on the school’s athletic department website.

The West Virginia native led his teams in scoring his junior and senior seasons. He still owns USC’s career record for three-point shots made.

Bradley also received national acclaim, garnering the 2002 U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s Most Courageous Award and was a third team All-SEC selection.