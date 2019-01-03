Former Horry County sheriff's deputies are expected to face criminal charges on Friday for their involvement in the deaths of two mental health patients who drowned in Tropical Storm Florence's floodwaters last fall.
Stephen Flood is expected to face two counts each of reckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter, according to multiple media reports. Joshua Bishop is expected to face two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
A bond hearing for the former deputies has been set for Friday morning, according to the reports.
Loved ones of the victims, Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton, met with 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements for two hours on Thursday, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun News.
"I am happy that it looks like the wheels of justice are moving in the right direction for Wendy and Nikki," Green's sister, Donella Green-Johnson, told the Sun News.
Flood and Bishop were fired from the Horry County Sheriff's Office in October.
Clements did not respond to requests for comment by The Post and Courier.
Preston Brittain, an attorney representing the Newton family, declined to comment on the expected charges on Thursday.
Scott Bellamy, an attorney representing Green's family, could not be reached for comment.
The criminal charges stem from the Sept. 18 deaths of Green and Newton, who drowned after they were trapped by rising floodwaters inside of an Horry County jail transport van.
Bishop and Flood had loaded the women, who did not have criminal histories and did not face any charges, into a locked metal compartment in the van and set off across the Pee Dee.
Doctors had ordered the women undergo emergency care.
Such orders trigger a state law that lays out who takes patients to mental health facilities. It allows family members or a private ambulance to do the job, but that rarely happens.
Instead, law enforcement officers are usually required to take on the task.
The van ran into flooding on U.S. Highway 76 near Nichols, a small Marion County town that has been inundated in recent storms. Tropical Storm Florence dumped heavy rain, and the Little Pee Dee River overflowed. Water started covering the town.
Horry County officials stated that the National Guard allowed law enforcement vehicles to go around barricades that blocked flooded roads. Guardsmen let the van pass, the officials said.
Around 6 p.m. that day, the van entered the floodwater, and the floodwater entered the van. The deputies climbed out but said they couldn’t open the van door to reach Green and Newton.
Rescuers later showed up but couldn’t free the women from the metal compartment that imprisoned the passengers.
The van slowly sank. Green and Newton drowned.
Their deaths prompted outrage from many in South Carolina, including lawmakers who formed an investigative panel and vowed to revise the law so it doesn’t treat patients like criminals.
"We don’t want this forgotten," Newton’s daughter, Allison Newton, said after a Nov. 8 state Senate panel hearing regarding the incident. "We want this figured out. ... Every aspect of this is messed up."
Green’s loved ones also issued calls for someone to be held responsible for the deaths. A Facebook post by one of her sisters echoed the sentiment.
"My sister was not silent when she was in that van for 30 mins, screaming for help, as it was filling up with water," Jewels Green wrote. "My sister does not have a voice anymore. I must speak for her, and for others who suffer from the shame and bigotry attached to mental health illness."