MULLINS — Two former Horry County sheriff's deputies were charged Friday in the deaths of two mental health patients who drowned in a locked transport van swept off a road by Hurricane Florence's floodwaters.

Stephen William Flood and Joshua Bishop were each charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. And Flood, who drove the van, was also charged with reckless homicide.

The former deputies, who were fired for their actions, appeared in a Marion County courtroom for a bond hearing Friday for an emotional hearing.

Flood received $30,000 bail, and Bishop was given $10,000 bail.

The families of the former officers moved immediately to have the two men released as they await trial.

"To say that this is a tragedy is an understatement," Magistrate Cheryl Graham said before the two men were marched out of the courtroom.

The deputies were transporting Nicolette Green, 43, of Myrtle Beach and Wendy Newton, 45, of Shallotte, N.C., to hospitals for treatment on Sept. 18 when their van went around barricades and entered floodwater near the Little Pee Dee River.

Linda Green, the mother of Nicolette Green, said during Friday's hearing that her daughter died because of the "stupidity and selfishness of two deputies."

National Guardsmen, acting on orders to let law enforcement around barriers, waved the van past barricades shortly before floodwater swamped the vehicle on U.S. Highway 76 outside Nichols.

Green and Newton were locked inside a compartment in the back of the van. Flood and Bishop got out, but they couldn't open a door to reach the women.

The van sank. Divers recovered the victims' bodies a day later.

Bishop, who worked for six years as a detention deputy for the Sheriff’s Office, and Stephen William Flood, a 10-year veteran, were fired Oct. 24 for misconduct.

In firing the deputies, Horry County sheriff's officials said Flood made a conscious decision to drive around a barricade after supervisors provided a safe route to avoid floodwaters, according to their termination records. Authorities said Bishop failed to stop Flood.