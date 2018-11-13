COLUMBIA — Before former S.C. Senator John Courson was forced to resign amid an ethics scandal this year, his decades in office earned him a reputation as something like the consummate Southern gentleman — a Columbia Republican who loves baseball and defended the Confederate Flag.
But after a win last week in a special election, replacing Courson in his longtime Senate seat is Dick Harpootlian, the Columbia Democrat who as former chair of the state party displayed a brash political style.
As one S.C. senator put it in comparing the two, “There’s night, and then there’s day.”
Harpootlian is a trial lawyer known for the fiery tirades in disputes he often litigates in courtrooms and in the press.
As chair of the S.C. Democratic party from 2011 to 2013, he got into several notorious public spats with former Republican Gov. Nikki Haley. More recently, he won a legal challenge last month that accused the Senate GOP Caucus of skirting the state limit of $5,000 to spend nearly $200,000 on campaign ads against him.
Harpootlian said he's just doing his job.
“You argue if there’s a reason to argue,” he said. “I don’t want to just stand up and bang my gums because it makes me feel good. I don’t do that. People have a perception of me of being aggressive. I am aggressive when I need to be.”
Harpootlian, 69, who is also a former 5th Circuit Solicitor, will be sworn in Wednesday after defeating Ballentine lawyer Benjamin Dunn by about 2,000 votes last week. It marks the first time in at least 14 years that a Democrat flipped a Republican-held seat S.C. Senate seat.
The special election was prompted after Courson resigned and pleaded guilty in June to a charge of misconduct in office as part of special prosecutor David Pascoe's Statehouse corruption probe.
Courson was a mild-mannered legislator who earned respect from Republicans and Democrats for pushing bipartisan legislation while representing Columbia’s purple 20th District.
Harpootlian knows former Vice President Joe Biden, was a major campaign bundler for President Barack Obama and has long been seen as one of the state GOP's chief political foes.
"I think he has the perception from most people that he's very aggressive," state Sen. Katrina Shealy, a Lexington Republican, said.
During his two-year term as the Democratic Party chair, among his disputes with the Republican governor, Harpootlian accused Haley of cronyism, lambasted her for leaving the state to campaign with other GOP governors and, in an off-hand remark, compared Haley to Eva Braun.
Harpootlian also called for an investigation into airplane rides Haley accepted from private donors. The State Ethics Commission later banned Haley's practice of reporting the flights based on the market value of commercial tickets, rather than more expensive private trips.
Harpootlian has been criticized for going too far in comments about Haley and other elected officials. Before the 2014 gubernatorial race, Harpootlian said Democratic candidate Vincent Sheheen would send Haley back to "wherever the hell she came from."
Haley was born in Bamberg. Her parents emigrated to the U.S. from India.
Harpootlian, criticizing a piece of legislation in 2011, said the sponsor must have been a "retard." Harpootlian said he apologized for that remark and the one about Haley.
That kind of behavior, and Harpootlian's sometimes caustic approach to other political salvos, won't fly in the S.C. Senate, Shealy said.
"We can't have people grandstanding, coming in and trying to be a bull in a China shop," she said.
Harpootlian said he'll approach his work in the Senate differently. He has already spoken with S.C. GOP leaders, including Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman and Rep. Kirkman Finlay, a Columbia Republican whose district Harpootlian represents.
Harpootlian also counts Republican Gov. Henry McMaster as an old friend — and has worked on private legal cases with him.
"I don't have all the good ideas," Harpootlian said. "I've got a lot of questions and I've got a lot to learn."
Harpootlian added that he wants to work with Republicans on legislation involving ethics reform, education and infrastructure. Noting those are bipartisan issues, Shealy said Harpootlian "deserves a chance."
"Until he proves differently, I want to believe it," she said.