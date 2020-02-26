Former SC corrections officer who stabbed inmate gets 7 years in federal prison

A former S.C. Department of Corrections officer who stabbed a restrained inmate at Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

Jarrell Kwabbie Boyan, 29, had worked with the department for over five years in October 2016, when he and two lower-ranking officers restrained an inmate and removed him from his cell, where the inmate had broken a lightbulb, according to federal court records.

The officers found a makeshift weapon on the inmate, who wasn't named in court records, and took it. But security footage from the hall then shows them returning the inmate to his cell, and Boyan fetching the shank before joining them.

In the cell, which wasn't monitored by cameras, Boyan stabbed the victim several times, puncturing his kidney and liver, according to court records. The subordinate officers, Pernell Fogle and Jaquan Smith, restrained the inmate and looked on.

Within hours, Boyan had written a false report of the incident and ordered the other officers to follow suit, according to an indictment.

The inmate survived and is still incarcerated but required several surgeries, authorities said.

The officers were terminated about seven weeks after the stabbing.

All three officers were charged with misconduct in office in Richland County. Court records indicate the state charges against Boyan and Fogle were dismissed while Smith's case is pending.

In August, Boyan pleaded guilty to a federal charge of deprivation of rights under color of law.

"When a corrections officer breaks the public trust, they must be held accountable for their actions," Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said in a statement.