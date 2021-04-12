Former SC cop convicted in Walter Scott shooting works to change 20-year sentence

Just over six years after he fatally shot an unarmed Black motorist, former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is back in court seeking to have his 20-year federal prison sentence overturned or changed.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel granted a two-day hearing in which Slager plans to argue his former attorney, Andy Savage, failed to provide adequate legal representation, which resulted in an overly harsh sentence.

The first day of hearings was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. April 12 and is set to continue the following day.

Gergel ruled by claiming ineffective counsel, Slager waived his attorney-client privilege and opened the door to his attorneys being questioned about their defense. He ruled they don’t have to answer questions, but can.

Slager was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in December 2017, more than two years after he fatally shot Walter Scott, 50, following a traffic stop, foot chase and struggle over a Taser on April 4, 2015.

The shooting made international news after cellphone video recorded by a bystander surfaced in the days following the shooting which contradicted Slager’s initial account.

