Former SC cop charged with over 50 sex crimes

YORK COUNTY — A South Carolina police officer was arrested and fired when state investigators said he'd sexually abused children, and they ultimately charged him with 52 criminal counts.

Charles Eugene Price, 48, was fired from his post at the Winthrop University Police Department when the State Law Enforcement Division told the university of three criminal charges on Oct. 16, and the university said it urged authorities to withdraw Price's law enforcement certification.

On Monday, SLED added 49 charges, recounting dozens of accusations from as far back as 2006. According to warrants, victims told investigators that Price had sexually abused them several times, including assaults in which he handcuffed, beat or strangled a victim.

Though the university says none of the alleged crimes happened on campus, SLED investigates allegations of crimes by police even if the allegations don't have to do with their roles as officers.

Price, faces 13 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor aged 11-14, 11 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11, 18 counts of incest, eight counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of kidnapping.