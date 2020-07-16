Former police officer sues Moncks Corner chief over alleged racist comments

A former Moncks Corner police officer is suing the town police chief, claiming he used slurs against her, discriminated against her and ultimately forced her out because of her race and gender.

Thelma Lewis filed the federal lawsuit last week against Chief Rick Ollic, the town of Moncks Corner and the Moncks Corner Police Department.

Lewis had been an officer with the department since 2004. But it was when Ollic became the chief in 2016 that she started being discriminated against, according to the suit filed in District Court in Charleston. Ollic is white and Lewis is African American.

"Chief Ollic would constantly use racial slurs towards the plaintiff and would call plaintiff derogatory names regarding her gender," the lawsuit said.

In February or March of 2019, Ollic allegedly called Lewis a racial and sexual slur after she conducted an arrest, the lawsuit said.

Lewis also walked in on Ollic complaining about her while he was calling her a sexual slur and other racial terms, according to the suit. She told her supervisor but said there were never any repercussions.

Additionally, Lewis said that around October, she was not given a pay raise, even though two white male sergeants in her department were and she outranked them.

Later that month, she was "constructively discharged due to the constant and repeated racial and gender discrimination she received by defendants," the complaints states.

An attorney at the Wigger Law Firm in North Charleston who was representing Lewis did not immediately return a request for comment. Messages left several weeks ago were not returned.

Ollic told The Post and Courier that he would not comment on the litigation. Lewis did file a complaint with the Equal Opportunity Commission.