Former police officer charged with several counts of sexual conduct with a minor

MONCKS CORNER — A police officer was charged on June 14 with having criminal sex with a Berkeley High School student while working as the school resource officer, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

Zedrick Maurice Smalls, 50, who was fired by Moncks Corner police, was charged with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, along with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Berkeley County Clerk of Court.

Second-degree criminal sexual misconduct means that the victim was threatened with violence to make them comply. Third-degree criminal sexual misconduct means that the victim was forced or coerced to comply in the sexual act.

SLED will investigate the charges. The request for the investigation was made by the Moncks Corner Police Department, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby wrote in a June 14 news release.

Smalls was booked about 12:40 p.m. in the Berkeley County jail. Bond has not yet been set.

The case will be prosecuted by the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Crosby wrote.