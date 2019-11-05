A lawsuit was filed against Charleston County School District on Tuesday in connection with a former Stall High School chorus director who pleaded guilty to sexual battery with a student.

Joshua Paul Radecke, 41, of Mount Pleasant, entered the plea on one count of misdemeanor sexual battery with a student aged 18 or older and was sentenced to 30 days in jail Tuesday morning, court documents show. He was given credit for one day spent in custody.

Radecke will not be required to register as a sex offender, according to court documents.

He was originally charged with a felony that could have netted him up to five years in prison.

On the same day, an attorney for the student, identified in the lawsuit only as a Jane Doe, filed the lawsuit in Charleston County court alleging negligence by the school district and seeking monetary damages.

According to the suit, the student was enrolled in Radecke’s chorus class in the 2014-17 school years.

In January 2018, Radecke began to flirt with her and sent her messages over a private phone application, the suit said.

The suit alleges that the conduct escalated and from April 2018 to September 2018, while the plaintiff was a student and after her graduation, Radecke, “encouraged and coerced (her) to engage in sexual acts with him.”

The encounters are alleged to have taken place in the chorus trailer on campus, during a school trip Radecke chaperoned, in his personal vehicle during and after school hours, in movie theaters during school hours, and in various hotels during school hours, the suit said.

Radecke had been working for the district for six years at the time of his arrest in November 2018.

Charges were filed after the father of an 18-year-old former student contacted administrators at the North Charleston school on Sept. 27 that year and alleged that Radecke had been having inappropriate relations with his daughter.

A school administrator contacted North Charleston police on Sept. 28, 2018, according to an incident report.

Radecke's employment with the district ended in December 2018, said Andy Pruitt, a district spokesman.

His teaching certification was placed on suspension on Dec. 4, 2018, according to an order issued by the S.C. Board of Education.

At the time, the board found that there was reason to believe Radecke could "pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of students and emergency action is required," according to the ruling. The suspension remains in place until a due-process hearing is held or the "matter is otherwise resolved."

Information on whether the Board of Education had scheduled another hearing regarding Radecke's teaching certificate status was not available on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the school district had not been served with the lawsuit, Pruitt said.