Former North Charleston cop arrested on suspicion of 2 DUIs checks in to recovery center

A fired North Charleston police officer who was twice arrested on suspicion of DUI this week has checked himself in to a treatment center, according to a statement issued Friday by his family and attorneys.

Edward Jerome Clemens, 31, voluntarily committed himself to The National Law Enforcement and First Responder Wellness Center at Harbor of Grace Enhanced Recovery Center in Havre de Grace, Md., according to the statement.

Peter Brown, one of Clemens' two attorneys, said the former officer "had some setbacks in regard to a series of several serious work-related injuries suffered as a K-9 officer," and that the incidents were "factors, not excuses," that led to his recent arrests.

Brown said his client will address the charges he faces "on the strength of the evidence presented" and that he understands the incidents draw public scrutiny because of his law enforcement background.

"Neither of these incidents occurred while Clemens was working in his capacity as a North Charleston police officer and both involved his personal vehicle while he was off duty," the attorney said. "Clemens and his family hope anyone hurt in this series of incidents recovers quickly and fully."

The former North Charleston officer was arrested Thursday and charged with one count each of DUI and driving under a suspended license, authorities said. The arrest followed an incident on Tuesday in which he was charged with DUI and fleeing the scene of a crash.

North Charleston police said Clemens worked for the department five years before he was fired on Wednesday.