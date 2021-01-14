Former North Charleston cop arrested for second DUI in two days

A North Charleston police officer who was fired this week after a DUI arrest was arrested again — for another suspected DUI.

Edward Jerome Clemens, 31, was booked at 6 p.m. into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner on one count each of DUI and driving on a suspended license, according to jail records, which listed the arresting agency as the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Clemens was previously charged Tuesday with DUI and fleeing the scene of a crash, authorities said.

According to the Highway Patrol, the former officer was inebriated when he drove into two other vehicles parked at 7 Oaks Drive in Moncks Corner.

Town police also had video of what appeared to be Clemens' truck swerving off Silvermoss Road and hitting a mailbox, according to an incident report. He was released from jail on personal recognizance.

Details about what led to his second arrest were not available Thursday night.

North Charleston police said Clemens worked for the department five years before he was fired on Wednesday.