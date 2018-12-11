Thomas Ravenel, the former South Carolina treasurer and "Southern Charm" reality television star, was named in a new lawsuit by the woman who said Ravenel sexually assaulted her when she worked as a nanny for the household nearly four years ago.

The suit, which also names "Southern Charm" show-runners (Bravo, Haymaker Content, NBC Universal and Comcast) as defendants, seeks unspecified damages. Ravenel is also charged with second-degree assault and battery in connection to the incident, a misdemeanor that carries up to three years in prison if convicted.

Ravenel, popularly known as “T-Rav” to the show's fandom, was a regular cast member on the series which premiered in 2014. "Southern Charm" is entering its sixth season and chronicles the lives of Lowcountry socialites.

Bravo announced shortly after Ravenel's September arrest that the cable network and Ravenel cut ties.

The woman who levied the assault allegation against Ravenel earlier this year told authorities she was assaulted by him in January 2015 after Ravenel came home intoxicated after a night out. Court documents and the civil complaint, which was filed Dec. 7 in the Charleston County Court of Common Pleas, say that Ravenel made sexual advances toward the woman in his Charlotte Street home. After she rebuffed Ravenel's attempts, he forcibly removed some of her clothing and fondled her, causing injury, authorities said.

The Post and Courier generally does not identify victims of alleged sexual violence.

The lawsuit also contends that the victim reported the alleged assault in December that year to a network official, but that show-runners and producers did not investigate the claim until after the allegation was made public in May 2018. Additionally, Ravenel made threats against the woman and her family members after the allegations were made, according to the suit.

"(Ravenel) has made threats toward ... others regarding (the victim), including that he would destroy the livelihoods of anyone that helps (her)," the suit said.

Ryan Andrews, an attorney representing the woman, said in a statement that Ravenel "did everything he could to cover it up and deny it."

Last month, a judge ruled that the second-degree assault charge against Ravenel could proceed to trial. Ravenel briefly serviced as state treasurer until he was indicted by a feeral grand jury in 2007 on cocaine possession charges.

Ravenel's attorney, Cameron Blazer of Mount Pleasant, could not immediately be reached for comment.