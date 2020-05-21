You are the owner of this article.
Former N. Charleston officer Michael Slager appeals, seeking vacated sentence, conviction

  • Updated
Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager, seen in 2016, faced charges in state and federal courts in connection with Walter Scott's 2015 shooting death. File/Mic Smith/AP

Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is seeking to have his conviction and 20-year sentence in the fatal shooting of Walter Scott overturned by a federal judge.

Slager fatally shot Scott from behind in an April 2015 confrontation that was captured on video by a bystander. The shooting came as police agencies across the country were being examined for excessive use of force. He pleaded guilty to a civil rights violation, and a Charleston federal judge sentenced him in 2017 to prison.

In court records filed Wednesday, Slager argues that his plea and sentencing counsel were "constitutionally ineffective" during his plea negotiations and in advising Slager on the terms under which he should plead guilty.

He contends his counsel failed to present critical evidence at these stages that could have helped his case.

In the court documents, Slager also argues that he was advised to sign a plea agreement that "conceded critical facts" that were harmful to his interests.

He additionally blames his appellate counsel for not raising "meritorious issues" during his appeal and petition to a higher court, which were denied.

Slager is currently being held in a federal prison in Colorado.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

