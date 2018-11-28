A former Mount Pleasant speech therapist who filed nearly $2 million worth of phony health care claims with the federal government over a five-year span was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison.

Following a four-day trial argued by the S.C. Attorney General's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office in July, Gena Randolph, 44, was convicted on one count each of health care fraud, aggravated identity theft and three counts of making false statements related to health care matters, prosecutors said.

According to a federal indictment in 2017, Randolph was not permitted to submit Medicaid and Medicare claims in 2012 and 2013 as a result of pleading guilty to providing false statements to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

However, she did so anyway by using other provider names and companies, authorities said.

Randolph submitted bogus claims for services she never provided. She also used the names of patients who were deceased to pose as beneficiaries, the indictment stated.

Randolph's prison sentence will be followed by three years of court supervision, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office. She must also pay roughly $580,937 in restitution.

Previously, she had also been sued in federal court by Illinois-based Select Rehabilitation Inc. for breach of contract and allegations stemming from her being barred from participating in federal health care programs. The case, though, was settled by both parties after reaching an agreement in 2016.

“This case should serve as a warning sign to health care providers tempted try to take advantage of the size of our health care system, hoping that false and fraudulent claims will go unnoticed among the thousands of claims processed every day,” U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon said in a statement.

“When providers like Ms. Randolph break the rules, American taxpayers are forced to bear the cost. Her sentence will help recover that cost and discourage fraudulent billing by other providers in the future," she added.