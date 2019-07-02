A former Mount Pleasant town councilman charged in 2017 with sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman at a prom party now also faces a civil lawsuit by the alleged victim.
The complaint, filed in Charleston County last week, describes Ken Glasson, 55, as one of two adult chaperones at a Seabrook Island prom house he rented for about 25 to 30 Wando High School students. They included Glasson's son and the alleged victim, the daughter of a longtime friend.
The lawsuit contends the young woman was "blackout drunk" and unable to consent to sexual activity. Glasson knew this but still removed the teenager's bathing suit and performed oral sex on her, among other acts, the lawsuit alleges.
The young woman told police that she was too drunk "to make words to tell him to stop or say no," according to a Charleston County Sheriff's Office report. In it, Glasson's son describes discovering his father and the young woman naked in the bathroom of a bedroom Glasson was using.
At the time, Glasson was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the incident. Court records indicate the criminal case is scheduled for trial next week. However, the state Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting the case, says that trial will be postponed to a later, yet-to-be-determined date.
The charge, a felony that carries up to 10 years in prison, involves cases in which a perpetrator either uses coercion to carry out a sex act or has reason to think that the victim is incapacitated or helpless.
The new civil lawsuit, filed by attorneys Michael DuPree and Dan M. David, describes Glasson as a "chaperone and trusted family friend" whose alleged actions inflicted "severe emotional distress" on the young woman. It seeks punitive damages for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress and outrage.
Glasson's attorney, Heath Taylor, declined to comment.
Glasson was one of several incumbent Mount Pleasant Town Council members voted off in 2015 during a wave of anti-development sentiment in the rapidly growing municipality. The owner of Mount Pleasant Paintball, he also ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2010 and mayor of Mount Pleasant in 2013. After his arrest, the paintball business closed.