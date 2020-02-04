Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone charged with domestic violence, animal abuse

Kenney Boone, the ousted Florence County sheriff, has been charged with second-degree domestic violence and ill-treatment of animals.

Boone was arrested Monday night after threatening his wife with a baseball bat at home while in the presence of one of their children, according to an affidavit.

He also used the bat to hit a cat in front of his wife, according to the affidavit.

Boone's wife told deputies her husband came home intoxicated Monday. She and Boone began arguing about finances while their four children were upstairs, according to an incident report from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

The argument involved vehicle taxes and having money for the probation Boone had been sentenced to after pleading guilty Jan. 8 to embezzlement and misconduct during his tenure as sheriff.

His wife told deputies Boone began yelling with "vulgar language" and calling her names, the report said. He started throwing things inside the house, then went to his car and retrieved a baseball bat. He swung the bat inside the house and hit several pieces of furniture and their cat, his wife said. At that point, Boone's wife contacted probation services.

One of their children heard the disturbance and came downstairs, then called 911. She told deputies her father threatened to hit law enforcement with the bat when they arrived. She cleaned up the mess so her siblings wouldn't see it, the incident report said.

Boone was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County about 7:30 p.m., according to jail records. The State Law Enforcement Division was called in by the Florence County Sheriff's Office to assist, spokesman Tommy Crosby said.

Boone's bond hearing was held about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Crosby said. He has since been transferred to the Florence County Detention Center. His bond was set at $10,000.

Boone's jail records changed constantly since his arrest. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday, his name was listed in the jail's inmate database without a mugshot or any charges — then it disappeared.

After 9 p.m., his entry reappeared, showing a mugshot of Boone grinning and two charges: first-degree domestic violence and probation violation.

But sometime before 10 a.m. Tuesday, his entry changed again. Boone's mugshot now showed him without a smile and the only charge listed was for violating his probation.

His entry in the Florence County Detention Center database on Tuesday afternoon showed a second-degree domestic violence charge and a charge for ill-treatment of animals. A charge for violating probation is still listed on the Darlington County jail website.