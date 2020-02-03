pc-042419-ne-florencesheriffindict (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone (center) appears for a bond hearing in Richland County in April 2019. File/Andrew Brown/Staff

Kenney Boone, the former Florence County Sheriff, was arrested Monday night for domestic violence.

The State Law Enforcement Division was asked by the Florence County Sheriff's Office to assist in dealing with an incident involving Boone, spokesman Tommy Crosby said. 

He was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County at 7:30 p.m., according to jail records.

Kenney Boone

Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone. Darlington County/Provided

Those records show Boone, 53, was charged with first-degree domestic violence and for violating his probation. SLED was the arresting agency.

No further details could be released Monday, Crosby said.

As Florence County's sheriff since 2004, Boone stirred controversy over his expenses. On Jan. 8, he pleaded guilty to embezzlement and misconduct charges. Prosecutors alleged that he used federal narcotics funds to buy bicycle equipment, electronics, coolers, baseball gear and clothes. 

He was given a five-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay more than $16,000 in restitution. He was also given five years' probation, which could be reduced to 18 months if he pays back the money that was embezzled and completes substance abuse and mental health treatment.

Boone is among 14 South Carolina sheriffs accused of breaking the law over the past decade. Andy Strickland, Colleton County sheriff, also faces domestic violence charges after a Nov. 9 arrest.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.