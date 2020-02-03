Kenney Boone, the former Florence County Sheriff, was arrested Monday night for domestic violence.

The State Law Enforcement Division was asked by the Florence County Sheriff's Office to assist in dealing with an incident involving Boone, spokesman Tommy Crosby said.

He was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County at 7:30 p.m., according to jail records.

Those records show Boone, 53, was charged with first-degree domestic violence and for violating his probation. SLED was the arresting agency.

No further details could be released Monday, Crosby said.

As Florence County's sheriff since 2004, Boone stirred controversy over his expenses. On Jan. 8, he pleaded guilty to embezzlement and misconduct charges. Prosecutors alleged that he used federal narcotics funds to buy bicycle equipment, electronics, coolers, baseball gear and clothes.

He was given a five-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay more than $16,000 in restitution. He was also given five years' probation, which could be reduced to 18 months if he pays back the money that was embezzled and completes substance abuse and mental health treatment.

Boone is among 14 South Carolina sheriffs accused of breaking the law over the past decade. Andy Strickland, Colleton County sheriff, also faces domestic violence charges after a Nov. 9 arrest.