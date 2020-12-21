Former Department of Defense official arrested by FBI in Mount Pleasant on federal charges

MOUNT PLEASANT — A former Department of Defense official was arrested this month after he was charged with taking illegal cash payments from a private military contractor working on a construction project at a Navy base in the African nation of Djibouti.

Nizar Farhat, 63, of Palm Desert, Calif., was arrested around 6:40 a.m. Dec. 11 in Mount Pleasant, according to court documents filed in federal court in California. He had been living in South Carolina for several months.

Farhat is a former construction manager based at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, Calif., according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Central California.

The former Department of Defense civilian official appeared in U.S. District Court in Charleston, where a judge set his bail at $75,000.

He is charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Dec. 4 that charges him with being a public official receiving an illegal gratuity and being a public official receiving compensation from a private party for government services.

If convicted of both charges, Farhat would face a maximum sentence of seven years in federal prison. He is being represented by Charleston attorney Christopher Alton Skipper.

Skipper did not return multiple requests for comment about the case.

Lowe, a private real estate company out of California, lists Farhat as the assistant vice president of development with the organization's Charleston office.

Dan Battista, senior vice president and southeast regional leader for Lowe, said in an emailed statement that Farhat was on administrative leave.

"As this is a law enforcement matter, we cannot comment at this time," Battista added.

In 2014 and 2015, Farhat was on assigned temporary duty at the Navy Base Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, where he oversaw a private company’s $15 million contract to construct an aircraft hangar and a telecommunications facility.

After the projects were completed, the company submitted more than $6 million worth of Requests for Equitable Adjustment, which allows a contractor to recover costs associated with constructive changes related to the project.

The indictment alleges that Farhat accepted $20,000 in cash from the company for performing acts as a Pentagon official, specifically recommending that the Navy certify completion of the construction projects and pay the additional $6.43 million the company requested, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors also allege that Farhat took another $14,000 in cash from the company as compensation for advising, drafting and submitting the reimbursement requests for the company.

The private contractor is not named in the indictment. Most of the company's Requests for Equitable Adjustment are still being reviewed by the Department of Defense.

Farhat is scheduled to be arraigned in Los Angeles on Dec. 29.