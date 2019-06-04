COLUMBIA — Dan Johnson, a former Columbia-area prosecutor, was sentenced to a year and a day in prison on Tuesday for misusing tens of thousands of dollars in public funding to pay for personal flights, hotel stays and other travel.
The additional day makes Johnson eligible for early release 54 days before the end of his sentence for good behavior.
The federal sentence ends months of intrigue and scandal after public records, reviewed by The Post and Courier, showed Johnson and one of his assistants misused office credit cards and drug seizure accounts.
In addition to his prison term, Johnson also will be required to return $19,272 that has not yet paid back.
"This is not a situation where someone was in need of money," U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie said during sentencing. "These were purely and clearly personal expenses and not the type of expenses that you could expect to go undetected."
Johnson operated as 5th Circuit Solicitor for Richland and Kershaw counties for roughly eight years. When confronted with the financial records that brought him down, Johnson initially denied he did anything wrong.
But he was eventually suspended from office, lost his reelection bid and charged with a slate of corruption-related charges. He officially pleaded guilty to wire fraud earlier this year.
In a memo filed before the hearing, the U.S. Attorney's Office pointed out the irony of Johnson, a man who was elected to prosecute crimes, being charged for stealing money from the citizens and local governments he represented.
"Johnson is before this Court because he abused his power, stole from those he swore to protect, and violated the public trust out of greed, hubris, and opportunity," Assistant U.S. Attorney Will Lewis wrote in the sentencing memo.
"Johnson repeatedly and consistently abused his power, stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the counties he was elected to represent, all while signing indictments for individuals likewise violating the laws he swore to enforce," Lewis added. "The seriousness of this breach of public trust cannot be overstated."
The federal prosecutors also pointed out the lack of oversight that exists for the state's solicitors, and how that allowed Johnson to use his office as a personal credit card.
"During his time in office, he realized that his decisions—beyond those made inside a courtroom — were subject to no review," Lewis wrote.