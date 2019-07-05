A former Clemson University football player has drowned at a Georgia state park, according to multiple media reports.
Tyshon Dye, 25, was at Richard B. Russell State Park on Friday when he drowned, according to Fox Carolina citing Elbert County, Georgia, Coroner Chuck Almond.
According to the Elberton Journal, authorities recovered Dye's body from a swimming area of the state park at 5:54 p.m.
"Dye was reportedly swimming in the lake Russell park swimming area when witnesses stated he went under and emergency services were called to the scene," the Journal stated.
Authorities in Georgia could not be reached Friday night for comment.
Clemson officials provided a statement.
"All of our hearts are just broken," Head Coach Dabo Swinney said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. I can honestly say Tyshon Dye is one of the sweetest souls I've ever been associated with or coached. We're just all heartbroken tonight, and we're praying for his family and know that he's been called home."
Dye graduated from Clemson with a degree in parks, recreation and tourism management in May 2017, university officials said. He appeared in 17 games for the Tigers during the 2014-16 seasons after redshirting in 2013. He recorded 76 career carries for 351 yards with five rushing touchdowns and two career receptions for 11 yards as a member of the Tigers.
He was a member of Clemson's 2016 squad that secured the program's second national championship, university officials said. Dye appeared in seven games that season, recording 53 offensive snaps and accruing 109 yards on 21 carries. He scored a rushing touchdown in Clemson's 56-10 road win against Boston College that year.
After graduating from Clemson, he transferred to East Carolina for his final year of eligibility, university officials said. He recorded 217 rushing yards on 50 carries and six receptions for 56 yards for the Pirates in 2017.
Dye attended Elbert County Comprehensive High School, where he earned region offensive player of the year honors as a senior, university officials said.