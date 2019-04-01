A former Chester County deputy allegedly had sex with a woman he investigated and asked her for explicit photos last fall in what state investigators say was a swap for “implied leniency.”
Bryant Joseph Thorpe, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with misconduct in office and accepting a bribe. The State Law Enforcement Division says Thorpe asked the woman for suggestive photos and “had her perform sexual acts on him” after writing warrants for her arrest in September.
Warrants for Thorpe's arrest say his requests came with the implication of leniency.
SLED says its investigation into Thorpe was requested by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, which didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday. SLED described Thorpe as a former deputy but said he was on the force while he was allegedly talking with the woman.
It wasn't immediately clear Monday whether Thorpe had hired an attorney.